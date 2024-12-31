Elderly Woman Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Kherson's Dniprovskyi district on the evening of December 31, striking a private residence, igniting a fire, and injuring a 71-year-old woman.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"At about 20:00, the occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. An enemy shell struck a private house, causing a fire. A 71-year-old woman sustained injuries," the post said.

The administration clarified that the victim suffered blast and craniocerebral injuries, along with a bruised back of the head. She has been hospitalized and is receiving necessary medical care.