Elderly Woman Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson
12/31/2024 7:09:49 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Kherson's Dniprovskyi district on the evening of December 31, striking a private residence, igniting a fire, and injuring a 71-year-old woman.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"At about 20:00, the occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. An enemy shell struck a private house, causing a fire. A 71-year-old woman sustained injuries," the post said.
The administration clarified that the victim suffered blast and craniocerebral injuries, along with a bruised back of the head. She has been hospitalized and is receiving necessary medical care.
