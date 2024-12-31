Why Microstrategy, SMCI, And ON Semiconductor Shares Fell
Date
12/31/2024
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
MicroStrategy (MSTR) lost 8.19% to start the final trading session of the year. On Dec. 30, 2024, the firm added 2,138 bitcoins (BTC-USD), which had a value of $209 million. The company now has 446,400 bitcoin holdings. Fearful investors may question the purchase since BTC prices fell by around 0.5% to close at around $92,300.
In December, BTC prices looked like they would shoot past the $100,000 mark and reach new highs. Cryptocurrency fans might need to wait for Bitcoin to reach another milestone. This past year, bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) benefited from the SEC approving exchange-traded funds to track the underlying cryptocurrency.
The buying is largely exhausted. The Bitcoin community is waiting for the government to potentially set up a Bitcoin reserve.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is at risk of becoming the poster child of the artificial intelligence bubble. The stock lost 12.5% in the last month and 26.3% in the quarter. The downtrend resulted in SMCI stock trading at 15.4 times earnings.
SMCI may easily win the market's confidence by filing its quarterly and annual reports. Without it, the exchange will delist the stock. SMCI's competitors are not performing any better. Dell Technologies (DELL) lost 3.14% in the last quarter while Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) gained 4.59%.
Yesterday, ON Semiconductor (ON) continued its decline, closing at $53.46. Tech investors sold Micron Technology (MU) and ON stock. As server purchases slow down, they are worried that chip demand will weaken in the quarter ahead.
MENAFN31122024000212011056ID1109045630
