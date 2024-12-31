Lebanese Army Continues Deployment In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Lebanese on Tuesday continued its deployment in southern Lebanon.

Units of the army were stationed around the town of Shamaa - Tyre, southern Lebanon, in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), as part of enhancing deployment in the area, and began entering it in conjunction with the withdrawal of the Israeli enemy from it, following contacts made by the five-member committee to supervise the ceasefire agreement.

The army said in a statement that it will complete the deployment in the next phase, while the specialized units will conduct an engineering survey of the town with the aim of removing unexploded ordnance.

The army command called on citizens not to approach the area and to adhere to the instructions of the military units until the deployment is completed.

A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the Israeli entity entered into effect on November 27, after an Israeli aggression on Lebanese territory that lasted for more than a year, the pace of which increased at the end of last September, killing and wounding thousands of civilians and displacing more than a million people from the south of the country.