Qatar drives momentum in ESG, sustainable finance

(MENAFN) Qatar is witnessing growing momentum in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, propelled by government programs, economic diversification efforts, and increasing demands for transparent sustainability reporting.



Sustainable finance in the country is gaining traction across supply and demand channels. In 2024, Qatar marked a milestone with the issuance of USD2.5 billion in green bonds, the region's first, aimed at funding eco-friendly projects. This achievement is highlighted in Invest Qatar’s report, ‘Sustainable Growth in Qatar – Road to ESG Investing.’



The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) introduced its ESG and sustainability strategy in 2024, positioning the nation as a leading hub for sustainable finance. This burgeoning sector integrates ESG factors into financial decision-making and continues to expand globally.



Through this initiative, investors can align with Qatar's climate action goals while contributing to the advancement of sustainable finance. The effort builds on Qatar National Bank’s successful issuance of a USD600 million green bond in 2020.

