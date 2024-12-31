Duda In New Year's Address: War Cannot End With Russia's Victory
12/31/2024 7:09:49 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The war against Ukraine cannot conclude with Russia's victory, and a just peace is essential to prevent an even greater conflict in the future.
Polish President Andrzej Duda said this in his New Year's address , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the war beyond our eastern border has been absolutely crucial to our security. Our position remains constant and unwavering: this war cannot end with Russia's victory. It must end with a just peace that will prevent another, potentially even greater, conflict in the future!" Duda said.
He also emphasized that Poland's security is based on two pillars: a strong and modern army and strong alliances. Duda recalled that in March in Washington, he presented a proposal to increase defense spending of all NATO countries to 3% of GDP.
"I am glad that today more countries are joining my initiative. Because only a strong NATO led by the United States is a guarantor of the security of Poland and our entire region," Duda said.
He said that Europe's security is inextricably tied to the active involvement of the United States. Strengthening EU-U.S. cooperation will be a top priority for Poland during its presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2025, he added.
