Russian Forces Shell Village In Kherson Region With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of December 31, Russian shelled the village of Shliakhove in the Kherson region with artillery, damaging residential buildings.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"This afternoon, Russian forces shelled Shliakhove with artillery. As a result of the strikes, residential buildings were damaged, including broken windows, destroyed roofs, and fences," the post said.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional Military Administration