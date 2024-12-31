Russian Forces Shell Village In Kherson Region With Artillery
Date
12/31/2024 7:09:49 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of December 31, Russian troops shelled the village of Shliakhove in the Kherson region with artillery, damaging residential buildings.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"This afternoon, Russian forces shelled Shliakhove with artillery. As a result of the strikes, residential buildings were damaged, including broken windows, destroyed roofs, and fences," the post said.
No casualties were reported in the attack.
Photo credit: Kherson Regional Military Administration
MENAFN31122024000193011044ID1109045830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.