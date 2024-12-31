عربي


Russian Forces Shell Village In Kherson Region With Artillery

12/31/2024 7:09:49 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of December 31, Russian troops shelled the village of Shliakhove in the Kherson region with artillery, damaging residential buildings.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.


"This afternoon, Russian forces shelled Shliakhove with artillery. As a result of the strikes, residential buildings were damaged, including broken windows, destroyed roofs, and fences," the post said.


No casualties were reported in the attack.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional Military Administration

