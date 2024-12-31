Revellers In Kashmir Usher In 2025 With Fireworks
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Revellers ushered in the new year with fireworks at many places in Kashmir, including the famous tourist resort towns of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, officials here said.
Revellers - both locals and tourists - took part in the countdown in Gulmarg amid bone-chilling cold to welcome 2025, they said.
Fireworks marked the beginning of the new year as people sang and danced to popular Hindi music, they added.
In Srinagar, fireworks marked the advent of the new year, with tourists and locals celebrating at Lal Chowk and along Boulevard Road on the banks of the Dal Lake, the officials said.
Private parties were organised in Pahalgam to welcome 2025, they said.
