Cinc Syrskyi Congratulates Ukrainian Defenders On New Year

He emphasized that this marks the 11th year of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the third year since Russian forces launched their attempt to "take Kyiv in three days."

Syrskyi said someone already wanted to see Ukraine erased from the map of the world and its people destroyed.

"They all underestimated the strength of Ukrainians -- our heroic people, of whom we can only be proud," he said.

Reflecting on 2024, Syrskyi noted Ukraine's significant military achievements, including halting the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region and preventing the capture of the Sumy region. Ukrainian forces thwarted Russia's attempts to establish a "buffer zone" on Ukrainian soil and took the fight back to Russian territory.

"I especially want to commend all our units, all our soldiers performing combat missions in the Kursk region. Thank you! My gratitude also extends to everyone fighting in the most brutal sectors in the Donetsk region and to all those defending the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Thank you to every soldier destroying the occupiers and fighting for Ukraine's survival," Syrskyi said.

He said that 2024 marked a heavy toll for Russia, with Ukrainian forces inflicting greater losses in manpower and equipment on the invaders than in any previous year of the war.

Syrskyi stressed that Ukraine must preserve its life and independence and secure an honest peace, a goal it definitely deserves.

"We will never forget all our boys, all our girls, everyone who gave their lives for Ukraine. I bow my head in honor of every soldier, every fallen hero. War dictates its own difficult realities. But YOU, Ukrainian soldiers -- YOUR courage and resilience inspire our people and fill our hearts with faith. We must win. We must preserve Ukraine and our independence," Syrskyi said.

He congratulated his comrades-in-arms on the upcoming New Year and expressed hope that 2025 would be the year Ukraine realizes its goal.

"I wish all our soldiers and their families good health, warmth, comfort and a swift reunion -- at home, with victory, and in peace," he added.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Media Hub