Petrol Prices To Drop By Rs. 2 Per Liter As Diesel Rates Surge Starting January 2025

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) There will be a mixed bag of price adjustments for the new year. prices are set to decrease by Rs. 2 per liter, while high-speed diesel (HSD) prices are expected to increase by Rs. 3.62 per liter starting January 1, 2025. The revised rates will remain in effect for the first 15 days of the year.

According to sources, global and demand are stable; however, geopolitical uncertainties, particularly the situation in Syria and the response of the new U.S. administration to international issues, continue to influence fluctuations in prices.

The new petrol price is anticipated to be Rs. 250.20 per liter, reflecting the Rs. 2 reduction, while HSD is expected to climb to Rs. 259 per liter after the Rs. 3.62 hike. The premium on petroleum stands at $8.69 per barrel, contributing to the adjustments.

Also Read: Through Snow and Struggles: The Annual Migration of Swat's Shepherd Families

A new price estimate for light diesel oil (LDO) suggests an increase of Rs. 3.30, while kerosene oil is projected to rise by Rs. 3.03, bringing its price to Rs. 151.97 per liter. Additionally, another variation in kerosene prices indicates a potential increase of Rs. 0.05, bringing the rate to Rs. 161.71 per liter.

The adjustments highlight the volatility of fuel pricing amidst global and regional political developments, with implications for consumers across the country.