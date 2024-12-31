Ukrainian Forces Down Over 1,300 Russian Missiles, 11,000 Strike Drones In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces shot down over 1,300 Russian missiles, 11,200 strike drones, 40 aircraft and six helicopters in 2024.

The Ukrainian Air Force shared the statistics on , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, Russian forces significantly increased their use of missiles and strike UAVs against Ukraine's critical infrastructure compared to 2023. Among these were numerous drones mimicking the behavior of Shahed UAVs to confuse Ukrainian defenses.

"The enemy is striving to complicate the air situation as much as possible, overloading our air defenses and exhausting our defenders. Additionally, enemy aircraft have launched tens of thousands of guided bombs over frontline areas, devastating Ukrainian cities and villages," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Russia ramped up the production and deployment of ballistic missiles in Ukraine this year, including North Korean-manufactured KN-23 missiles.

Despite relentless attacks, the Ukrainian Air Force, in collaboration with other defense forces, continued to protect the country's skies. Ukrainian aircraft conducted over 20,000 sorties in 2024, nearly 9,000 of which involved the combat use of Western-supplied weapons.

