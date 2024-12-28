CM Omar Abdullah Urges Officials To Take Swift Action To Restore Essential Services In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 28, (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah on Saturday convened a meeting with all districts across the Union Territory to review snow clearance operations and restoration of essential services following heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley, an official statement said.

The snowfall, which began on Friday has disrupted normal life in many districts across the valley.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners presented updates on snow clearance, restoration of power and water and emergency response to deal with the inclement weather.

"The Chief Minister directed Deputy Commissioners to personally supervise snow clearance operations, emphasising the need to obtain photographic evidence of cleared areas to ensure thorough removal and prevent freezing road conditions as temperatures drop," the statement said.

"He called for a proactive approach, urging officials to deploy adequate manpower and machinery on the ground."

District administrations were instructed to provide two-hourly updates to the CM's office and the Chief Secretary's office to keep the government apprised of the situation.

The Chief Engineer of Public Health Engineering (PHE) informed the CM that 90 per cent of the water supply across the valley has been restored, with efforts underway to address the remaining 10 per cent. The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu reported that power and water supply in Jammu districts remain unaffected, while the Chief Secretary confirmed steady progress in restoring electricity feeders and assured that district hospitals are functioning smoothly.

"The Chief Minister stressed the importance of ensuring 100 per cent attendance of doctors and paramedical staff at all district and sub-district hospitals to effectively manage emergencies," the statement added.

"Special instructions were issued to Deputy Commissioner, Budgam to coordinate with airport authorities to assist stranded tourists and to provide transportation if required.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir assured that sufficient stocks of essential commodities, including food and other civil supplies, are available in all districts.

Commending officials for their efforts, the Chief Minister urged them to remain vigilant, proactive, and responsive to the needs of the people during this challenging period.

"He emphasised the importance of seamless coordination and uninterrupted services to mitigate the impact of the snowfall on the public," the statement further added.