Strategic Planning For Southern Ukraine Discussed In Odesa

During the fifth strategic session on community and regional development held in Odesa, southern regions presented their priority development areas for 2025–2027.

This was reported by the of Community and Territorial Developmen , according to Ukrinform.

The strategic meeting was chaired by Oleksii Riabykin, Deputy of Community and Territorial Development.

The main topic of the event was regional strategic planning for southern Ukraine. Participants discussed key challenges faced by these regions and identified priority solutions.

Thus, for Odesa region, the focus is on the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, strengthening the agricultural sector, ensuring energy resilience, and modernizing the port industry.

In Mykolaiv region, priorities include security of critical and social infrastructure, preservation and development of territories, economic growth and support for small and medium-sized businesses.

For Kherson region, the main challenges and priorities remain liberation and reintegration of occupied territories, ensuring the safety of communities and infrastructure, restoration of water supply following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, security and support for the agricultural sector.

Regional representatives presented their development plans for 2025–2027, including specific stages for implementing initiatives aimed at restoring community viability, enhancing safety, modernizing infrastructure, and integrating into the European economic space.

Upcoming strategic sessions are planned in Kamianets-Podilskyi and Kharkiv. A final event in February will summarize the implementation of regional strategies.

As previously reported, by February 2025, every Ukrainian region will have received its own development roadmap.