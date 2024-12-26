EU Exchanges To Delist Non-Compliant Stablecoins Amid Mica Enforcement

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Cryptocurrency exchanges across the European Union are preparing to delist stablecoins that fail to comply with the forthcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations, set to be fully enforced by December 30, 2024. Notably, Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin by capitalization, is among those facing delisting due to non-compliance with MiCA's stringent requirements. MiCA aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto-assets within the EU, enhancing transparency, consumer protection, and market integrity. A key provision mandates that stablecoin issuers obtain an e-money license, ensuring tokens are fully backed by reserves held in independent banks and that issuers maintain robust transaction monitoring systems. Tether has not yet secured this license, rendering USDT non-compliant under the new regulations. In response, major cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the EU have announced plans to delist USDT and other non-compliant stablecoins. Coinbase Europe, for instance, has informed its users of the impending delisting, advising them to convert their USDT holdings into compliant alternatives such as USD Coin (USDC) or Euro Coin (EURC), both issued by Circle and fully compliant with MiCA standards. This move is in line with Coinbase's commitment to adhere to regulatory requirements and ensure the security of its users' assets. The delisting of USDT is expected to have significant implications for the European cryptocurrency market. USDT has been a cornerstone of crypto trading, providing liquidity and a stable store of value for traders and investors. Its removal could lead to reduced liquidity, increased trading costs, and potential disruptions in the market. Market participants are concerned that the absence of USDT may hinder trading activities and slow the growth of the crypto ecosystem within the EU. Tether's non-compliance stems from its current operational structure, which does not align with MiCA's requirements for reserve backing and regulatory oversight. The company has faced scrutiny over the transparency and adequacy of its reserves, with critics alleging insufficient backing for the tokens in circulation. Tether has previously defended its practices, asserting that its tokens are fully backed and that it operates with a commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. The implementation of MiCA represents a significant step toward the formalization and regulation of the cryptocurrency industry within the EU. By enforcing strict compliance standards, the EU aims to mitigate risks associated with crypto-assets, including fraud, money laundering, and market manipulation. The regulation also seeks to foster innovation by providing clear guidelines and a stable regulatory environment for businesses and investors. However, the delisting of prominent stablecoins like USDT raises questions about the balance between regulation and market dynamics. While regulatory compliance is essential for market integrity and consumer protection, the sudden removal of widely used assets could disrupt market operations and negatively impact users who rely on these tokens for trading and value transfer. Exchanges are taking steps to minimize disruption by offering users options to convert their USDT holdings into compliant alternatives. For example, Coinbase has facilitated the transition by providing seamless conversion services and detailed guidance to its users. Other exchanges are expected to implement similar measures to ensure a smooth transition and maintain user trust.">



