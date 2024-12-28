Barbaric Israeli Army Burns Hospital, Detains Director Of Hospital In N. Gaza Latest Death Toll: 45,484

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 29 (NNN-WAFA) – The barbaric Israeli detained Hussam Abu Safia, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, Gaza-based authorities said in a statement, yesterday.

The statement followed an earlier one from the health authorities, which claimed that the Zionist Israeli army had taken dozens of medical workers from Kamal Adwan Hospital, in the city of Beit Lahia, including Abu Safia, to an interrogation centre.

On Friday, Gaza's health authorities reported that Kamal Adwan Hospital was under a stifling siege, with its operating and surgery departments, laboratory, maintenance units, ambulance services, and warehouses all burned down by the warmongering Zionist army.

The Israeli Zionist Forces (IDF), said in a statement on Friday that, an operation against the hospital was launched, based on intelligence report, purportedly suggesting the presence of“terrorist” infrastructure and operatives in the area.

“Kamal Adwan Hospital serves as a Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza, from which terrorists have been operating throughout the war,” the IDF alleged, adding that, despite a targeted operation in Oct, the hospital revived to serve as a hideout for“terrorists.”

Prior to the raid, Kamal Adwan Hospital was housing around 350 people, including 75 patients and their companions. It is the largest medical facility in northern Gaza, serving over 400,000 people before the ongoing conflict. The brutal Zionist Israeli army has blockaded the hospital for more than two months, as part of its military operations in northern Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll from the relentless Zionist Israeli attacks in the enclave, has risen to 45,484, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

