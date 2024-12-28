(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 149 combat clashes have taken place on the front since day-start, with a third of them occurring in the Pokrovsk sector, where Russians have lost 425 occupiers.

That is reported by Ukrinform, citing operational information from the General Staff of the Ukrainian posted at 22:00 on December 28, 2024, on .

According to the General Staff, the Russian invaders used 765 kamikaze drones and carried out nearly 3,800 shelling on the Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to storm the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk three times.

In the Kupiansk sector , the invaders launched offensive actions near Hlushkivka and Lozova. The Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Pervomaiske, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novoplatonivka, and Makiivka 19 times. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy stormed the Ukrainian positions near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar 14 times. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

ofin, no

In the Toretsk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two clashes are still in progress.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, Russians have launched 48 attacks in near Zelene Pole, Vovkove, Novoielyzavetivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novyi Trud, Pershe Travnia, and Shevchenko. The Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 assaults, with 18 still ongoing.

Today, in this sector, according to preliminary data, the Ukrainian forces have eliminated 425 occupiers, including 201 irrecoverable losses. Two armored fighting vehicles and seven vehicles were destroyed, and one armored fighting vehicle was damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy made 17 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Petropavlivka, Ukrainka, Kurakhove, and Dachne. Eleven clashes have been completed, and six are still ongoing.

'sinby 1,in

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian units near Kostyantynopil, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka 11 times. One battle is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsk sector , the Ukrainian troops repelled one attack, with the enemy failing to achieve success.

In Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian defenders have repelled nine enemy attacks today, with one battle still ongoing.

There have been no significant changes in other sectors of the front.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to British intelligence, Russians have changed their tactics for massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine.