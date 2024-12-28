Luxota Launches White-Label Xpert: Empowering Otas To Elevate B2B Partnerships

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Luxota, a leader in innovative technology, has officially launched White-label Xpert, enabling travel agencies (OTAs) to offer fully branded, operational platforms to their B2B clients. This new solution is set to redefine how travel agencies collaborate with their partners by providing an independent and professional presence while leveraging the mother agency's inventory and resources.



A Smart Solution for Expanding Travel Business Reach



Built on Luxota's 10-in-1 OTA Enterprise Version, White-label Xpert is designed to enhance the marketing and sales capabilities of B2B travel agencies. By creating fully branded white-label platforms for their B2B clients, OTAs can now empower their partners to operate independently while benefiting from centralized service sourcing and advanced features.

“With White-label Xpert, we aim to help agencies expand their reach and build stronger partnerships,” said Dr. Hadi, CEO of Luxota.“This solution enables B2B agencies to move beyond traditional sign-ins, offering their clients a complete operational platform that enhances both branding and profitability.”



Key Features of White-label Xpert



.Customizable Branding and Hosting: Agencies can offer platforms fully customized with their B2B clients' branding, logos, and contact information, hosted under their clients' domains.

.Centralized Service Sourcing: Travel services in the white-labels are sourced directly from the mother agency, ensuring consistency and seamless integration.

.Dynamic Pricing and Markup Control: White-label admins have full control over pricing strategies, allowing them to set markups and maximize profitability.

.Multi-Currency and Multi-Language Capabilities: The platform supports global transactions, catering to diverse market demands.

.Advanced Marketplace and Sales Tools: Robust tools streamline client management, accounting, and CRM, enabling efficient operations for both agencies and their B2B clients.



Transforming B2B Relationships into Scalable Partnerships



White-label Xpert is not just a tool; it's a transformative solution for travel agencies seeking to redefine their partnerships. By equipping B2B clients with fully operational platforms, OTAs enable them to independently manage sales and branding, creating scalable business models and fostering long-term growth.

“White-label Xpert is a cost-effective, scalable solution for agencies looking to elevate their B2B offerings without investing in a full OTA platform,” Dr. Hadi added.“It's a testament to our commitment to empowering our partners with innovative, practical tools.”



Why White-label Xpert Matters



White-label Xpert simplifies operations, enhances global market reach, and drives profitability. It enables B2B clients to gain a professional edge in a competitive market, operating under their own domain while leveraging the mother agency's technology and inventory.





Available Now on Luxota Market



Exclusively available through Luxota Market, White-label Xpert is designed to meet the evolving needs of travel agencies worldwide. To learn more about how it can benefit your business, visit our main website at For further inquiries, you can reach our team via WhatsApp or phone at +971501386024 or email us at ....

