Trading Paradise For Progress?

There is already minimal land available in Jammu and Kashmir for and horticulture. This land is shrinking rapidly due to unregulated development projects and infrastructure. Experts warn that at the current rate of shrinkage, it will lead to food insecurity and economic instability.

These projects themselves violate the 'Land Use Policy of India', which suggests sustainable development that ensures the optimal use of land resources. The policy aims to conserve and protect sensitive ecosystems like forests and wetlands, promote eco friendly practices, and secure food security by protecting agricultural land. As per the policy, the government should follow a consultative and participatory approach when acquiring agricultural and cultivated land for such projects. So, the authorities should engage in discussions with landowners and local communities to understand their needs, concerns and alternatives.

As per 2016 data, the average landholding size in Jammu and Kashmir is only 0.33 hectares, far below states like Arunachal Pradesh (5.82 ha), Punjab (3.62 ha), Haryana (2.22 ha), and Rajasthan (1.73 ha). This highlights the precarious situation of land availability in the region. Shrinking agricultural land in a place with such low landholding sizes could devastate livelihoods.

The Economic Backbone at Risk

According to the Department of Horticulture, Jammu and Kashmir accounts for 75% of India's apple production, contributing significantly to the region's economy. Losing even a fraction of this industry would be devastating. Let's not forget that the apple industry is the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy. Experts warn that these projects could deal a severe blow to this crucial sector, one that supports thousands of families. Tourism pales in comparison when considering the economic importance of agriculture and horticulture.

Unplanned Progress and Environmental Concerns

We've all seen what unplanned development can do. Look at Delhi's choking air quality- an example of how progress without planning can backfire. The World Health Organization recently reported that South Asia has some of the most polluted cities in the world, and if such trends continue, Kashmir too could face severe environmental degradation. For example, the Anantnag-Pahalgam railway project could severely degrade the environment and threaten natural heritage. Pahalgam, famous worldwide for its scenic beauty, is at risk of losing its pristine charm.

Although road connectivity is good enough for these places, widening existing roads would be a viable alternative, with a much smaller environmental impact compared to these railway projects.

Public Resistance and Concerns

For almost a year, dozens of videos have circulated on social media where people demand that their voices be heard. Protests, especially by farmers, have erupted against these projects. Their message is clear: they are not against development but against the price they're being asked to pay.



The Urbanization Threat

And it's not just about the railway lines themselves. Once completed, these projects could trigger a construction boom along the tracks, particularly near stations. Think commercial and residential buildings stretching over a kilometer on both sides, adding to the already alarming rate of unregulated construction in the Valley. According to official data, urbanization in Kashmir has already grown by 12% in the past decade, raising concerns about overburdened infrastructure and ecological imbalance.

The Way Forward

Progress is essential-we all agree on that. But it must not come at the cost of people's livelihood and natural heritage. Globally, alarm bells are ringing. The world is at a tipping point, with climate change and overdevelopment threatening fragile ecosystems. Can Kashmir afford to lose its paradise in the name of progress? The administration should rethink these projects and find a way to strike a balance, ensuring that development benefits the people without harming what makes Kashmir unique.

Kashmir deserves better, and so do its people. Let's not trade paradise for progress.

