Ukraine's Mod Ready To Consolidate Functions Related To Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine is prepared to centralize all functions connected to the issue of prisoners of war (POWs).

Defense Rustem Umerov announced this during a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War, Ukrinform reports citing the Coordination Headquarters' post on .

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces will receive instructions to coordinate all measures for the evacuation and repatriation of civilians with the Coordination Headquarters," Umerov stated.

The meeting, chaired by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, addressed several urgent issues. Topics included the work of regional offices, the organization of a Public Council, and the documentation of war crimes committed by Russian forces.

The main focus of the session was the continued effort to liberate Ukrainian POWs and return civilians unlawfully detained by Russia.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Coordination Headquarters, emphasized improving coordination among all structural divisions of the Security and Defense Forces. He outlined the key priorities: organizing the release of individuals from Russian captivity, supporting families of POWs and detained civilians, countering the aggressor's informational influence on Ukrainian society.

Budanov reiterated: "The priority for the Coordination Headquarters and the Main Intelligence Directorate has always been and will remain the release of all our people from captivity."

The participants also highlighted the ongoing development and refinement of online tools by Coordination Headquarters specialists, such as a personal account system and an information platform to streamline work with applicants.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the onset of the full-scale war, Ukraine has secured the release of 3,935 individuals from Russian captivity, including 3,767 military personnel.

However, by December 2024, over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians remain detained by Russia.

At least 184 Ukrainians died in enemy captivity, 169 of whom were military personnel.