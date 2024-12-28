Gratuitous Occupancy Doesn't Grant Property Rights: J&K HC

“The Courts would not be justified in protecting the possession of any person who was allowed to occupy the premises for some time gratuitously,” said a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar.

The court made the observations while dismissing an appeal filed by one M/S M. R. Industries against an order by Additional District Judge, Srinagar by virtue of which the rejected suit seeking directions to restrain it from interfering with the use and occupation of a plot of land at Industrial Estate Zainakote, Srinagar.

“The protection can only be granted or extended to a person who has a valid subsisting rent agreement, lease agreement or license agreement in his favour,” the court said, adding,“Therefore, a person holding a premises gratuitously and whose initial entry in the premises is questionable, would not acquire any right or interest in the property and even long possession in that capacity would be of no legal consequence.”

“In the instant case, as per plaintiff's (M/S M. R. Industries) own case he was allowed to occupy the additional plot of land in question by the defendants without any formal allotment,” the court said, adding,“The plot of land admittedly belongs to a third person who is a migrant. Therefore, there is no legal right or interest created in favour of the plaintiff in this case, so as to entitle him to remain in possession of the suit land. Thus, there is no prima facie case in favour of the appellant/plaintiff. For this reason alone, the appellant/plaintiff is not entitled to grant of interim injunction.”

