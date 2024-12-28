Elon Musk's Blunt 'F*** YOURSELF' Response To Trump Supporter Amid H-1B Visa Debate

(MENAFN- Live Mint) H-1B Visa Debate: In a fiery exchange on X (formerly Twitter), tech billionaire and chief Elon Musk and Steven Mackey, apparently a supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump, found themselves at odds over the contentious issue of H-1B visas and immigration policies in the US. The controversy ignited when Steven Mackey shared a clip of Elon Musk discussing the limitations of traditional education, which the SpaceX CEO described as a“mental straight jacket” that stifles creativity.

Steven Mackey, in the context of the ongoing H-1B visa debate, shared Elon Musk 's comments with the caption,“Stop trying to optimize something that shouldn't exist. Let's optimize H1-B.”

Mackey used Elon Musk 's words to advocate for reforms to the H-1B visa programme, which has faced scrutiny for its management of skilled worker immigration in the United States.

Steven Mackey's tweet quickly went viral, drawing both support and backlash. Elon Musk fired back with a blunt and aggressive reply that many perceived as a defence of the H-1B programme.

“The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla , and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B,” Musk wrote. He then added,“Take a big step back and F*** YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

The heated exchange didn't end there. Steven Mackey attempted to clarify his position by posting a follow-up message:“There seems to be a lot of confusion about this interaction,” he said.“I personally am the biggest fan of Elon on the planet and I always will be. I'm also capable of disagreeing with people I deeply respect and admire.”

Mackey further elaborated that while he was agnostic about the future of the H-1B visa programme, he acknowledged the existence of“extreme abuse” within the system that needed to be addressed.

Mackey also called for a fair and balanced resolution to the issue, expressing hope that Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and the Dogecoin community could contribute meaningfully to the reform debate.

Ongoing Tensions Surrounding US Immigration Policies

This clash highlights the ongoing tension surrounding immigration policies, particularly in the tech sector where the H-1B visa programme has been a focal point.

While Elon Musk 's stance appears to champion the importance of skilled foreign workers, his exchange with Mackey has raised questions about the future direction of US immigration reform.