Government Approves Mechanism For Issuing Residence Permits For Foreign Servicemen And Volunteers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a "On the Approval of the Procedure for Obtaining Information Necessary for Submitting Applications for the Issuance of Temporary Residence Permits to Foreigners and Stateless Persons."

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of Defense of Ukraine .

According to Deputy of Defense of Ukraine, Brigadier General of Justice Serhii Melnyk, the Ministry of Defense has clarified the grounds for issuing temporary residence permits in Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons who support the Ukrainian military in its fight against Russian invaders.

"Thanks to the government's decision, foreign volunteers who are involved in providing infantry, tactical, radio-technical, explosives, medical, and other types of assistance will be more protected. This resolution also strengthens the protection of foreigners who are directly in combat zones and work alongside our units to carry out combat or service tasks for at least six months," noted Melnyk.

The mentioned resolution defines, among other things, the mechanism for obtaining information about foreigners or stateless persons who provide or have provided assistance to military units in combat zones, as well as the requirements for submitting applications by foreigners or stateless persons (or their representatives).

offor

The resolution also specifies the procedure and timeline for the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to review such applications, the process of the military unit commander issuing an informational certificate confirming that a foreigner or stateless person has assisted military units, been in combat zones, and participated with these units in carrying out combat or service tasks.

The resolution outlines the procedure for submitting documents to the State Migration Service that serve as grounds for issuing temporary residence permits and notifying the foreigner or stateless person about this.

The new grounds for issuing a temporary residence permit in Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons who have provided assistance to the Defense Forces in repelling Russian aggression during martial law in Ukraine are stipulated by the Law of Ukraine dated August 20, 2024, No. 3897-IX.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense has developed new guidelines for procurement officers in military units.