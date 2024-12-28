Will Snowfall End Kashmir's Power Woes?
Date
12/28/2024 7:09:16 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The heavy snowfall in Kashmir has provided much-needed relief to the region's hydroelectric power generation, which had significantly declined due to an extended dry spell this year.
Local power generation had plummeted to approximately 40 MW, a stark contrast to Kashmir's installed capacity of over 1,140 MW. This reduction was primarily due to diminished water levels in rivers and reservoirs, essential for powering hydroelectric plants.
Officials from the Power Development Department (PDD) have expressed cautious optimism following the snowfall.
A senior PDD official said,“The recent snowfall is expected to recharge our water sources, which should gradually enhance power generation as the snow melts. However, the benefits will not be immediate; it will take time for the snowmelt to positively impact reservoir levels.”
The prolonged dry spell had not only reduced power generation but also increased the region's reliance on electricity imports to meet demand. This dependency strained the local grid and led to frequent power outages, affecting both residents and industries.
Another PDD official noted,“While the snowfall brings hope, we must continue to manage our resources efficiently and encourage consumers to use electricity judiciously. Conservation efforts remain crucial until our hydroelectric plants can resume optimal production levels.”
The PDD is also focusing on infrastructure resilience to handle the challenges posed by winter conditions. Efforts are underway to ensure that the distribution network can accommodate fluctuations in power generation and demand. (KINS)
