Ukrainian Drones Capable Of Striking Targets Up To 2,000 Kilometers Away Defense Official
Date
12/28/2024 7:11:27 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian long-range drones can strike targets as far as 2,000 kilometers away, according to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate.
He stated this during an interview with Novyny , Ukrinform reports, citing RBC-Ukraine .
"It's no longer a secret that Ukrainian long-range unmanned aerial vehicles can already hypothetically operate up to 2,000 kilometers away," Yusov said.
He added that "we do not confirm or deny, there are no official statements, when in most cases something explodes in Russia."
"I can only say that it explodes there for a reason," he said.
Read also:
MoD certifies Ukraine-made Shchedryk drone
Yusov said that these "incidents" exclusively target facilities linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, the occupying army, or those involved in financing and logistical support for enemy forces.
"Unlike what the enemy is doing, we see the ongoing massive shelling of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. These are actually war crimes that the whole world is talking about. The incidents in Russia are focused solely on military facilities and military infrastructure," Yusov said.
Photo: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces
MENAFN28122024000193011044ID1109038120
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.