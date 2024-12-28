Manish Malhotra Offers A Glimpse Of His Star-Studded House Party

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to social to share glimpses from his star-studded house party.

On his Instagram stories, Manish posted a photo of himself posing with Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the next post, the designer shared a picture alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira, and Nidhi Dutta.

Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted walking hand in hand at the party. In a that surfaced online, Vijay was seen waiting for Tamannaah as she stepped out of her car. After greeting her, the couple walked together up the stairs to Manish Malhotra's residence. They shared a warm moment, posing for the paparazzi before entering the house.

The party was a glamorous and star-studded affair, attended by celebrities such as Raveena Tandon, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Aditya Seal, among others.

In a previous post, Manish penned a sweet birthday wish for Salman Khan. Sharing a photo of him from a ramp walk, the designer wrote,“The SHOWSTOPPER always @beingsalmankhan Happy Birthday... classic style and super persona. Be the Superstar that you are always. Love from all of us @manishmalhotraworld.”

Manish also posted stunning images of badminton player PV Sindhu alongside a congratulatory note.

He captioned the post:“Congratulations @pvsindhu1 and Venkata Datta Sai... Blessings and love. When @pvsindhu1 spoke to me about her main and most important function of the wedding ceremony and expressed her love for our #Evara collection, I envisioned her as a stunning bride in our gold handwoven tissue saree, intricately embroidered by artisans in zari and zardosi, paired with our signature long personalised #mmveil. Matching to perfection, she adorned The Imperial Heirloom collection, showcasing uncut diamonds & Zambian emeralds, along with a traditional kamarbandh, all from @manishmalhotrajewellery. For Venkata, it was always a classic look in my mind, further adorned with our menswear jewellery of #mmbuttons... both of them regal and classic... #manishmalhotrabride #manishmalhotrabridegroom @manishmalhotravows @manishmalhotraworld.”