Directive On Single Charging Connector For Smartphones Enter Into Force In EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A new directive comes into force today in the European Union, mandating that all and other portable devices sold must feature a single USB-C connector for charging, Azernews reports.

"EU member states must be fully compliant with the new rules for all devices by December 28, 2024. The only exceptions are portable computers, which must adopt a USB-C charging connector by April 28, 2026," the publication notes.

Back in 2022, EU countries reached an agreement that all mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, game consoles, keyboards, and mice-devices that charge via cable-must be equipped with the same USB-C port, regardless of the manufacturer. Exceptions will be made for devices that are too small to accommodate a USB-C port, such as smartwatches, health trackers, and certain sports equipment.

The new rules aim to ensure that "consumers will no longer need a new charger and cable every time they purchase a new device. Instead, they will be able to use a single charger for all their small and medium-sized electronic gadgets."

In September 2021, the European Commission proposed the introduction of a universal USB-C standard across the EU for charging mobile phones, tablets, and other devices, alongside a plan to separate the sale of chargers from the devices themselves.

According to the European Commission, the average consumer owns about three chargers, two of which they use regularly. However, 40% of consumers have experienced situations where they are unable to charge their phones because none of their available chargers are compatible.

This situation, the Commission emphasized, is not only inconvenient but also costly. Consumers collectively spend about 2.4 billion euros annually on standalone chargers that don't come bundled with their electronic devices. Additionally, the environmental impact is significant, with millions of tons of electronic waste generated each year due to incompatible or unused chargers.