Directive On Single Charging Connector For Smartphones Enter Into Force In EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
A new directive comes into force today in the European Union,
mandating that all smartphones and other portable devices sold must
feature a single USB-C connector for charging,
Azernews reports.
"EU member states must be fully compliant with the new rules for
all devices by December 28, 2024. The only exceptions are portable
computers, which must adopt a USB-C charging connector by April 28,
2026," the publication notes.
Back in 2022, EU countries reached an agreement that all mobile
phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, game consoles,
keyboards, and mice-devices that charge via cable-must be equipped
with the same USB-C port, regardless of the manufacturer.
Exceptions will be made for devices that are too small to
accommodate a USB-C port, such as smartwatches, health trackers,
and certain sports equipment.
The new rules aim to ensure that "consumers will no longer need
a new charger and cable every time they purchase a new device.
Instead, they will be able to use a single charger for all their
small and medium-sized electronic gadgets."
In September 2021, the European Commission proposed the
introduction of a universal USB-C standard across the EU for
charging mobile phones, tablets, and other devices, alongside a
plan to separate the sale of chargers from the devices
themselves.
According to the European Commission, the average consumer owns
about three chargers, two of which they use regularly. However, 40%
of consumers have experienced situations where they are unable to
charge their phones because none of their available chargers are
compatible.
This situation, the Commission emphasized, is not only
inconvenient but also costly. Consumers collectively spend about
2.4 billion euros annually on standalone chargers that don't come
bundled with their electronic devices. Additionally, the
environmental impact is significant, with millions of tons of
electronic waste generated each year due to incompatible or unused
chargers.
