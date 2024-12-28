Momcozy Announces Love In Action Charity Contest Winners, Highlighting Power Of Collective Action

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The first-place grant of $15,000 has been awarded to

Mamas for Mamas, an organization that provides poverty relief and support to mothers and children to make sure no one is left behind. Shannon Christensen, Founder and National Director of Mamas for Mamas, said, "This contest was a beautiful example of how a simple idea can unite a community. Partnering with a brand like Momcozy, which values meaningful change, was truly inspiring. It showed that when we work together, we can create a ripple effect of compassion that touches lives far and wide."

The second-place recipient, Let There Be Mom, received a $10,000 grant. The organization helps preserve the legacies of parents with life-threatening illnesses, ensuring their young children always have a way to learn about and remember them. "It is evident that Momcozy shares a deep passion for supporting mothers and empowering organizations that assist moms in crisis," said Kipra Anderson, Founder & Executive Director of Let There Be Mom.

The third-place award of $5,000 was granted to MMHLA (Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance), a nonprofit improving maternal mental health through national policy, health equity, and education. Adrienne Griffen, Executive Director of MMHLA shared, "This generous grant funding and nationwide recognition boosts MMHLA's capacity to push for policies and programs to support mental health care during pregnancy and postpartum. We are so grateful to Momcozy for their leadership and commitment to improve maternal mental health."

The "Love in Action" Charity Contest involved the community in selecting charities that support mothers. Nominations were open from December 3-9, after which a shortlist was created based on impact, mission, and alignment with Momcozy's values. From December 16-20, the community voted daily for the charity to receive a grant. This community-driven approach not only highlighted the importance of collective involvement but also ensured that the selected charities truly resonated with the values of comfort, health, wellbeing and putting moms first.

The contest is a key element of Momcozy's "Joy for All, Love for You" campaign, which emphasizes the importance of spreading joy and love during the holiday season. By aligning the contest with this campaign, Momcozy

reinforces its commitment to supporting mothers and families through initiatives that are driven by community engagement.

Athena, CEO

of Momcozy highlighted the significance of community involvement in supporting maternal wellbeing, stating, "Community engagement is at the heart of our mission. By working together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of mothers and families. This contest is a testament to the power of collective action, and we are proud to support these incredible charities. We encourage continued community involvement and support for the winning organizations as they continue their vital work."

The "Love in Action" Charity Contest not only celebrates the spirit of giving but also underscores the importance of supporting those who dedicate their efforts to enhancing the lives of mothers and families. Through this initiative, Momoczoy reaffirms its dedication to fostering a community that prioritizes the wellbeing of mothers, ensuring that they receive the support and resources they need to thrive.

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care products, consistently holding the top position in relevant Amazon categories. Endorsed by over 4 million mothers in over 60 countries, Momcozy offers a range of comprehensive products on multiple platforms, such as Amazon, Babylist and Boots. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

