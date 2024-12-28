Snow Strands Hundreds Of Commuters In J & K's Banihal For Some It's Cricket All Right

Heavy snowfall has stranded hundreds of commuters on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Many spent the night inside their in the freezing temperature and demanded a fast reopening of the arterial road.

The cold, however, failed to dampen certain sturdy spirits who warmed up with a good game of cricket inside the Navyug Tunnel that connects Banihal town in Ramban district of Jammu region with Qazigund in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

A video of the scene showed up on social media and was shared widely.

Authorities on Saturday pressed men and machinery to ensure early reopening of the highway – the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The highway was closed down for vehicular traffic late Friday evening after the heavy snowfall – this season's first – rendered the road slippery.