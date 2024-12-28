War Update: 82 Clashes On Front Lines Since Day-Start, Fighting Ongoing In Eight Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eighty-two combat clashes have occurred on the front lines since the beginning of the day, with fighting currently ongoing in eight sectors and the fiercest fighting reported on the Pokrovsk and Lyman axes.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 16:00 on December 28, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian forces are taking necessary measures to prevent the advance of Russian deep into Ukrainian territory, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

Russian mortar and artillery strikes today targeted the communities of Petrushivka, Shalyhyne, Nova Huta and Bila Bereza in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian army launched one attack on Ukrainian positions in the Vovchansk area, with fighting still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian forces once in the Hlushkivka area, with the combat clash still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army launched 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Novoplatonivka and Makiivka. Seven battles are still ongoing.

"Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding their defense and inflicting losses on the enemy," the General Staff said.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders are repelling seven enemy attacks near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar. Five have already been completed, with Russian troops making no gains.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the invaders made 33 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novyi Trud, Leontovychi, and Shevchenko. The defenders are holding back the onslaught, with 25 enemy attacks already repelled, and eight more still ongoing.

The Russian army is most active in the Dachenske area, with seven combat clashes recorded there.

In the Kurakhove sector, Russian forces launched 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Petropavlivka, Ukrainka, Kurakhove, and Dachne. Ukraine's defenders have already repelled seven enemy attempts to advance.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russians attacked nine times near Kostiantynopolske, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka. Four battles are still ongoing.

No active operations were reported in the Siversk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Dnipro River sectors.

In Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian forces are repelling five attacks from the Russian army.

No significant changes were reported in the remaining sectors.