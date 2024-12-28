J&K Gets Rs 117.58 Cr Agriculture Projects: Minister

The Minister informed this during a meeting held here Friday which was attended by Secretary APD, Shailendra Kumar and other senior officers.

The Minister stated that the approval of these significant projects under Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and CADWM is a landmark step towards sustainable agricultural development and rural prosperity. He said that these significant projects shall not only improve agricultural infrastructure, enhance irrigation efficiency but also ensure sustainable agricultural ecosystem across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that among other key projects approved under NABARD included 12 projects of Animal Husbandry which included construction and upgradation of eleven veterinary hospitals and one training institute, with a sanctioned budget of Rs. 4067.04 lakh. The projects included construction of District Veterinary hospitals at Bandipora, Ganderbal and Anantnag besides upgradation of District Veterinary Hospitals at Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, Samba, Kathua, Gujjar Colony Jammu, Kalakote, Pargwal and in the districts.

Besides, construction of Para-Vet Training development Shalteng in Srinagar is also one among the key projects approved in the Animal Husbandry Sector.

The Minister said that the development of additional infrastructure including state of the art hostels at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J), and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) at the cost of Rs. 3051.65 lakh have also been approved and sanctioned in the Agriculture sector.

In order to ensure infrastructure development in Command Area Development & Water Management (CADWM), 14 CAD projects have been approved at the Rs. 4639.31 lakh across various districts, focusing on irrigation and rejuvenation of field channels. The projects included tapping perennial natural water sources in Udhampur, construction of field channels in Kathua, Baramulla and other districts. Besides, rehabilitation of existing irrigation systems in Kulgam, Pulwama, and Srinagar.

Javed Dar underscored that these projects aim to improve rural infrastructure, enhance irrigation efficiency and support farmers with modern facilities for training, veterinary care, and resource management. He directed the concerned to ensure timely work execution and completion of projects dedicating them to the public at the earliest.

“These projects underline our unwavering commitment to growth and development of

agriculture and allied sectors in Jammu & Kashmir. We aim to empower our farmers with the best facilities and create a sustainable agricultural ecosystem for future generations, maintained the Minister.”

Earlier, Secretary APD, Shailendra Kumar, stated that the approval and sanctioning of these significant projects will enhance agricultural productivity, improve irrigation supply, and empower the farming community. He also remarked that these projects are of prime importance and will play a pivotal role in optimizing the utilization of resources across agricultural and allied sectors.

