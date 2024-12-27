Bitget Expands User Opportunities With Poolx Lock-To-Get Airdrops

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 28th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company has announced the introduction of PoolX , an advanced lock-to-get airdrop designed to provide users with hourly token rewards. PoolX allows participants to lock specific coins and earn popular token airdrops based on their contributions to designated pools.

The latest PoolX activity enables users to lock Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to receive BGB token airdrops. This activity, running from December 27, 2024, 10:00 UTC, to December 31, 2024, 10:00 UTC, features a total reward pool of 15,000 BGB tokens. Token distribution is calculated hourly based on the proportion of an individual's locked amount relative to the total locked amount in the pool.

The BTC locking pool offers a total of 7,500 BGB for distribution, with a minimum locking amount of 0.0001 BTC and a maximum of 2 BTC. Similarly, the ETH locking pool provides 7,500 BGB in rewards, with a minimum locking amount of 0.002 ETH and a maximum of 15 ETH. Users' individual rewards are determined by their locked amount in relation to the total locked amount in each pool.

Participants must complete identity verification to be eligible. Sub-accounts, institutional users, and market makers are not permitted to join this promotion. Bitget reserves the right to disqualify users who engage in fraudulent activities or violate the promotion's terms and conditions. The company may revise or cancel the promotion at its sole discretion and without prior notice.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

