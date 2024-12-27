Bitget Announces Phala Network (PHA) Listing In Innovation, AI, And Depin Zone

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 27th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company has announced the listing of Phala (PHA) in its Innovation, AI, and DePIN Zone. This strategic addition reflects Bitget's dedication to offering innovative projects that redefine the boundaries of blockchain technology. Deposits for PHA are now open, with trading slated to begin on 27 December 2024 at 11:00 (UTC). Withdrawals will be enabled starting 28 December 2024 at 12:00 (UTC). The PHA/USDT trading pair will be available to all Bitget users, providing seamless access to this advanced Web3 AI ecosystem.

Limited-Time Offer

To mark this listing, Bitget is offering a special 7-day promotion. Users can purchase PHA using credit or debit cards with zero transaction fees during this period. This promotion supports over 140 currencies, including EUR, GBP, AUD, TWD, UZS, UAH, TRY, THB, BRL, PLN, IDR, PHP, and CAD.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology by functioning as the Execution Layer for Web3 AI. By enabling AI to understand and interact with blockchains, Phala Network removes barriers to adoption, unlocking Web3 for the first billion users.

The network's revolutionary multi-proof system addresses the complexities of AI execution, providing developers with the tools to build tamper-proof, unstoppable AI agents. These agents operate closely with on-chain smart contracts through the AI-Agent Contract feature, enabling powerful and secure AI-driven decentralized applications.

Phala Network represents a significant advancement in the convergence of AI and blockchain, delivering a platform that supports the next generation of decentralized intelligence. The project's smart contract address (ERC20) is: 0x6c5bA91642F10282b576d91922Ae6448C9d52f4E .

For more information about Phala Network, users can visit the official website and community channels.

