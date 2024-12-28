13 Km Of Border Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Delimited And Demarcated - MFA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, in its year-end
press release for 2024, reported significant advancements in the
delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan
and Armenia, with up to 13 km finalized, Azernews
reports.
The press release highlighted the outcomes of bilateral
negotiations:
"As a result, the outstanding issues in the text of the
agreement have been significantly reduced. Positive results have
been achieved in the field of border delimitation and demarcation
during the year. According to the agreement reached by the
commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia engaged in border
delimitation, headed by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the two
countries, the delimitation and demarcation of up to 13 km of the
state border has been carried out, ensuring the return of the
Azerbaijani villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Kheyrimli
and Gizilhajili, which are under the occupation of Armenia, to the
sovereign control of Azerbaijan."
The ministry emphasized the importance of this agreement as a
milestone:
"The agreement in question was significant as the first result
of the return of the territories occupied by Armenia through
bilateral negotiations and the delimitation and demarcation of part
of the official state border between the two states."
Furthermore, the MFA noted another key achievement during the
year, stating:
"In addition, another serious step forward in the delimitation
of the border was the agreement on the statutes of the relevant
commissions by both sides, which is of great importance in terms of
regulating the joint work of the commissions at the next stage and
moving the process forward."
