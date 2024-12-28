13 Km Of Border Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Delimited And Demarcated - MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, in its year-end press release for 2024, reported significant advancements in the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with up to 13 km finalized, Azernews reports.

The press release highlighted the outcomes of bilateral negotiations:

"As a result, the outstanding issues in the text of the agreement have been significantly reduced. Positive results have been achieved in the field of border delimitation and demarcation during the year. According to the agreement reached by the commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia engaged in border delimitation, headed by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries, the delimitation and demarcation of up to 13 km of the state border has been carried out, ensuring the return of the Azerbaijani villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili, which are under the occupation of Armenia, to the sovereign control of Azerbaijan."

The ministry emphasized the importance of this agreement as a milestone:

"The agreement in question was significant as the first result of the return of the territories occupied by Armenia through bilateral negotiations and the delimitation and demarcation of part of the official state border between the two states."

Furthermore, the MFA noted another key achievement during the year, stating:

"In addition, another serious step forward in the delimitation of the border was the agreement on the statutes of the relevant commissions by both sides, which is of great importance in terms of regulating the joint work of the commissions at the next stage and moving the process forward."