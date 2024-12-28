US Warns About Risk Of Default

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States is expected to reach its national debt ceiling in January, as confirmed by Finance Janet Yellen. She sent a letter to Congress's leadership, warning of the looming deadline, Azernews reports.

According to Yellen, the debt ceiling will be hit between January 14 and January 23. To avoid a default, the U.S. Treasury will be forced to implement emergency measures. Under current U.S. law, when the debt ceiling approaches, must act to prevent a default. This typically involves raising the borrowing limit, or, in some cases, suspending or even permanently eliminating the ceiling altogether.

In June 2023, the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 was passed, which temporarily suspended the debt limit until January 1, 2025. However, with the deadline fast approaching, there is increasing pressure on Congress to take action. On December 11, 2023, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) urged Congress to permanently eliminate the debt ceiling, suggesting that future borrowing be linked directly to government revenue and expenditure levels.

The looming debt ceiling crisis raises serious concerns about the stability of the U.S. economy, as a failure to raise or suspend the limit could lead to a government shutdown or even a default on U.S. debt. This would not only undermine the U.S. government's ability to pay its bills but also potentially damage its credit rating, causing ripple effects across global financial markets.

The U.S. national debt ceiling has been a point of contention in U.S. politics for years, with partisan divisions often leading to last-minute negotiations and temporary solutions.