Scientists Talk About Dangers Of Debris In Earth's Orbit

Vishnu Reddy, a professor at the University of Arizona,
discussed the growing dangers of space debris in Earth's orbit,
"The number of objects we've launched into space has increased
exponentially over the past four years. A situation we've long
feared is now becoming a reality," Reddy stated.
According to the scientist, the greatest threat lies in space
debris located around 35,000 kilometers from Earth, the orbital
range where most telecommunications satellites operate. This region
is becoming increasingly crowded with debris. However, Reddy noted
that despite significant research, no scientist can yet say with
certainty how to prevent Kessler Syndrome-a hypothetical scenario
where a collision between two objects in orbit triggers a cascade
of debris. This process could render large swaths of near-Earth
space unsuitable for satellites and future space missions.
In Kessler Syndrome, each collision generates fragments that can
damage or destroy other satellites, creating a dangerous chain
reaction. This phenomenon could escalate, leading to the creation
of an impenetrable cloud of debris, which would make it exceedingly
difficult or even impossible for future space missions to occur in
that region.
The Kessler Syndrome theory, first proposed by NASA scientist
Donald Kessler in 1978, suggests that the growing amount of space
debris could eventually lead to a situation where the risk of
collision in Earth's orbit becomes so high that it would severely
limit the ability to use space for commercial, scientific, and
military purposes.
