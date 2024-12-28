Kuwaiti Weightlifters Add Six More Medals At Arab Weightlifting Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti weightlifters added on Saturday six more medals to their medal tally in the second day of the Arab Weightlifting Championship currently held in the Qatari capital Doha.

Weightlifter Maryam Diab won three medals in the 64-kg female junior category. Issa Shaher won three bronze medals in the 73-kg male youth category.

Meanwhile, Maryam Boujbara came in sixth place in the 64-kg women ategory and Hanan Al-Amir came in fourth place in the 71-kg women category.

Weightlifter Mohammad Abdulredha came in fourth place in the 73-kg men category.

The Qatar International Cup and Arab Weightlifting Championship kicked off in Doha Friday and run simultaneously through December 31, featuring 420 male and female athletes.

A total of 20 male and female weightlifters are representing Kuwait in the Arab Championship. (end)

