Two Detained Under PSA, PIT-NDPS Act In J & K's Samba, Jammu
Date
12/28/2024 3:13:09 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two alleged criminals were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Jammu districts on Saturday, Police said.
Rahul Kumar, a resident of Vijaypur, was booked under the PSA after obtaining a formal detention order from the Samba district magistrate and subsequently, lodged in the Kathua district jail, a police spokesperson said.
He said Kumar's notorious criminal activities have posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity in the region.
Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police in Jammu booked wanted drug peddler Vishal Kataria alias“Kannu” under the PIT-NDPS Act and lodged him in the Poonch district jail, the spokesperson said.
He said Kataria, a resident of Miran Sahib, was booked under the PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining a formal detention order from the Jammu divisional commissioner.
Kataria was involved in promoting drug use among youngsters and was named in multiple FIRs under the NDPS Act at different police stations, the spokesperson said, adding that despite his arrest in NDPS cases, he did not mend his activities and was again involved in promoting drug use.
