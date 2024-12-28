Kherson Region Receives Twice As Much International Aid In 2024 Compared To 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson region received over UAH 1.5 billion in international aid in 2024, a figure that doubles the assistance provided in 2023.

Kherson Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Among this year's achievements is an increase in international support for the Kherson region. In 2024, partners allocated over UAH 1.5 billion to help our region, which is twice as much as last year," Prokudin wrote.

According to an infographic published on his Telegram channel, UAH 800 million was used to provide heating materials to the population, and UAH 740 million supported projects in healthcare, agriculture, transport, infrastructure, and green energy.

Prokudin expressed gratitude to volunteers and international partners for their continued assistance.

In the de-occupied areas of the Kherson region, international humanitarian operators have been instrumental in addressing the region's critical need for fuel wood. As of December 26, 2024, 33,000 families have received firewood, briquettes, or financial aid to purchase heating materials.