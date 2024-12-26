Abu Dhabi's Modon Holding Acquires Spain's Prestigious La Zagaleta Estate

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Abu Dhabi-based Modon Holding has acquired 100% of La Zagaleta S.L., the owner of the exclusive La Zagaleta residential estate in Spain's Costa del Sol. La Zagaleta, situated in the hills of Benahavís near Marbella, spans approximately 900 hectares and is renowned for its luxury villas, some priced over €30 million. The estate features two private courses, an equestrian center, a helipad, and extensive natural surroundings, [...]">

