Climate Change Threatens Herbivorous Animals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

An international group of scientists has concluded that climate change is significantly reducing the nutritional value of plants, which could have serious consequences for animals that rely on plant-based food, Azernews reports..

Plants serve as the primary food source for over a third of all animals on the planet. However, recent studies reveal that global warming is diminishing the nutritional content of plants, posing a growing threat to herbivorous species.

In a new study, researchers discovered that accelerated plant growth under conditions of high temperatures and elevated carbon dioxide levels often results in a decrease in the concentration of key nutrients. This phenomenon is especially troubling for herbivorous species, such as giant pandas, which depend on the nutritional quality of bamboo. Similarly, livestock like cattle, whose feed quality may decline due to these changes, could experience slower weight gain and overall health issues. In some cases, these shifts in plant nutrition may even impact the total population of certain species.

The effects of changing plant nutrition extend across ecosystems, from rainforests to oceans. Even marine ecosystems are affected, with seaweed losing vital nutrients that support marine life. Scientists warn that these long-term ecological shifts require careful study to fully understand their impact on biodiversity and the survival of various animal species.

As the global climate continues to change, these findings highlight the urgent need to address not only carbon emissions but also the broader ecological consequences that affect food chains worldwide.