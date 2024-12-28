Joe Biden Remembers Manmohan Singh, Hails His 'Political Courage' In Strengthening US-India Ties

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The White House on December 28 released a statement from President Joe Biden on the death of former Prime Dr Manmohan Singh. In the statement, they expressed their deepest condolences to former First Lady Gursharan Kaur, their three children, and all the people of India.

Jill and I join the people of India in grieving the loss of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The unprecedented level of cooperation between the United States and India today would not have been possible without the Prime Minister's strategic vision and political courage. From forging the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Agreement to helping launch the first Quad between Indo-Pacific partners, he charted pathbreaking progress that will continue to strengthen our nations- and the world-for generations to come. He was a true statesman. A dedicated public servant. And above all, he was a kind and humble person.

I had the chance to meet Prime Minister Singh as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2008 and as Vice President during his Official State Visit to the United States in 2009. He also graciously hosted me in New Delhi in 2013. As we discussed then, the U.S.-India relationship is among the most consequential in the world. And together, as partners and friends, our nations can unlock a future of dignity and unlimited potential for all of our people.

During this difficult time, we recommit to this vision to which Prime Minister Singh dedicated his life. And Jill and I send our deepest condolences to former First Lady Gursharan Kaur, their three children, and all the people of India.