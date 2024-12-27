Know Benefits Of Investing In 10-Year US Visa From Indian Passport Holder - Tips, Tricks For Visa-Free Entry, Discounts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A vlogger shared how a 10-year US visa can save money on travel that not only offers discounts but also allows easier access to over 25 countries. The vlogger identified as Ami Palan holds an Indian passport, she stunned social with tricks that save money, which will be of help to make budget travel plans.

Fascinating netizens with probable discounts, Ami in a post on X said,“Last year, I secured a 10-year USA visa , and it's one of the best travel investments I've made." The possession of 10-year USA visa guarantees discounts on trips to places like the UAE and Turkey.

According to Ami, Turkish visa can be obtained for just $60 (approximately ₹5,000), provided the traveller has 10-year USA visa, which is“a fraction of the standard cost." She added,“When I travelled to the UAE, I paid half the usual visa price, and it was visa-on-arrival & no prior hassle." She further noted that valid US visa makes it possible to avail visa-free entry to Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Philippines.

Elaborating on how powerful 10-year USA visa is, she stated,“With a valid US visa, Indian passport holders get visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 25 countries, making travel more affordable and convenient. Also, with a US visa, countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Philippines allow visa-free entry, making last-minute trips much easier."

Netizens were impressed by the recommendations as one user noted,“Is there any eligibility thing for such a long-term visa?” Another user commented,“A 10-year tourist and business visa is the standard for people securing US visas. Only student visa visas are ~5 yrs." Calling it a“smart move," a third user wrote,“Access to a broader range of countries with less hassle can really enhance spontaneous travel plans."

Sharing their experience, a user remarked,“I went to Taiwan and Macedonia without a visa and when the officer saw the US visa they did not even ask questions at Seoul and Helsinki. Elevates the weak passport."

A fifth user replied,“I went to Dubai, and the immigration officer just glanced at my US visa , asked me to smile in front of the camera, stamped my passport, gave me a 10 GB sim card and let me go. No questions asked. It's truly amazing how countries trust a US visa affixed to a passport."