Northern Jordan Welcomes First Major Rainfall Of Delayed Winter Season

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- Breaking the prolonged dry spell, the Kingdom has finally witnessed its first major rainfall of the significantly delayed winter season, with substantial precipitation in the northern region, the Meteorological Department Director-General Raed Al Khattab said.Khattab noted that northern regions, particularly Irbid Governorate, have been experiencing promising downpours since daybreak, with weather monitoring stations recording encouraging precipitation levels as of 0900 hours."Our monitoring has captured impressive rainfall measurements, with Al-Baqoura station leading at 40.5 millimeters," Khattab elaborated. "Samma station followed with 31.4 millimeters, while Irbid station recorded 26 millimeters."The precipitation network also registered 10 millimeters at Ramtha station and 3.4 millimeters at Ras Munief station in Ajloun Governorate.The meteorological forecast suggests an intensifying weather system, with rainfall patterns expected to expand southward.The precipitation zone is projected to encompass central and southern regions from Sunday evening through Monday, persisting until Tuesday evening.