Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Director Of Kamal Edwan Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli forces on Saturday arrested Director of Kamal Edwan hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, from within the medical facility, which had been stormed and vandalized the previous day.



According to a press statement issued by the of in the Gaza Strip, patients and medical staff at the hospital were subjected to mistreatment, and some individuals were even detained during the assault.



In another statement, the ministry highlighted those patients and wounded individual who had been forcibly evacuated from the medical facility to the Indonesian hospital experienced a touch ordeal overnight as the facility was entirely off-grid and without food.



The clock was ticking for the end of their life as most of medical personnel were held as captives by the Israeli occupation forces to ensure they never join the patients in the Indonesian hospital, the statement continued, highlighting that the occupation forces had previously devastated the infrastructure of the Indonesian hospital prior to forcibly evacuating the patients to it.



In addition, the statement implored all institutions and relevant entities to urgently find a solution for the patients and injured individuals in the Indonesian hospital.



On Friday, the Israeli occupation forces stormed of Kamal Edwan hospital after it had been besieged, committed arson, mistreated the patients and wounded individuals, as well as medical personnel, in addition to detaining some of them and forcing others into stripping in the extreme cold and subjected them to forcible eviction, all while gunfire and tank shelling targeted the hospital and its facilities.



For its part, Civil Defense in Gaza stated that the Israeli occupation forces detained three of its firefighting and rescue officers who were recently forced to leave their jobs in the northern Gaza governorate, clarifying that the total number of its detainees during this war climbed to 26 whose fate is still unknown.

