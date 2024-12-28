Arab Parliament: Israel's Burning Of Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital A New War Crime

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Dec 28 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament condemned as "a new war crime" Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, where patients, the and medical staff were ordered to relocate.Israeli stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, setting large sections on fire, detaining its director and ordering hundreds of people to evacuate to the Indonesian Hospital, where they were left in a dire condition without food, water, electricity or supplies."This crime is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and is added to an ongoing series of atrocities by the occupation (forces) against Palestinian civilians," the Arab Parliament said in a statement, adding that perpetrators must be brought to account before international courts.The statement said Israel's persistence on the total and complete destruction of the dilapidated health system in the Gaza Strip is a direct result of international silence on its crimes.It called on the international community and the UN Security Council to take their moral, political and legal responsibility to immediately stop these crimes, reach a ceasefire in Gaza, and hold accountable the war criminals of the occupation entity.