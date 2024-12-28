Family Food Centre Concludes 46Th Anniversary Celebrations With Thrilling Final Draw

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Family Food Centre's third and final Shop & Win campaign draw was conducted today, marking the grand finale of its spectacular 46th-anniversary celebrations. Held at the Al Kheesa branch, the draw unveiled 7 lucky winners who collectively won a total of 3 million Nojoom points.



The winners of the final draw included 1 lucky winner of 1 million Nojoom points, 2 winners of 500,000 Nojoom points each and 4 winners of 250,000 Nojoom points each.



The winners were selected under the supervision of the of Commerce and (MoCI).



This exciting final draw marked the completion of Family Food Centre's 46th-anniversary festivities, where over 12 million Nojoom points were up for grabs, alongside 100 free trolleys won by lucky customersacross its outlets.



In addition to the draws, the anniversary celebration also featured year-end product promotions, highlighting Fresh Produce, Meats, Fish, and Department Store products, including Electronics, Home, and Outdoor essentials, with a special emphasis on local Qatari products.



Family Food Centre continues to offer a vast selection of the finest fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, and groceries sourced from over 35 countries worldwide. Whether you're shopping for everyday necessities or special seasonal essentials, Family Food Centre ensures you find everything you need.



Customers can also enjoy the convenience of shopping online with home delivery through or the Family Qatar App. New users can still avail of free delivery on their first order via the app or website.



Thank you to all customers who participated in the 46th-anniversary celebrations. Visit Family Food Centre today and experience why it remains a trusted name in Qatar since 1978!

MENAFN28122024000067011011ID1109037646