Canadian ministers meet with top Trump nominees over tariff threat

(MENAFN) On Friday, Canadian ministers held discussions with key nominees selected by US President-elect Donald Trump in Florida to address the imminent risk of 25 percent tariffs tied to migration and fentanyl concerns.



Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly participated in crucial negotiations with Trump’s nominees for Commerce and Interior secretaries, Howard Lutnick and Doug Burgum, at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.



The meetings take place amid growing fears in Canada about the potential for 25 percent tariffs on all imports from Canada, a measure Trump has threatened to implement unless issues related to illegal migration and fentanyl trafficking are resolved.



Jean-Sebastien Comeau, a spokesperson for Leblanc, called the talks “positive and productive,” highlighting the ministers’ emphasis on presenting Canada's USD694 million Border Plan.



This plan, created to address Trump's concerns, outlines strategies to enhance border security and counter the devastating effects of fentanyl.



“Leblanc and Joly presented the details of Canada’s Border Plan and reiterated their shared commitment to strengthen border security and tackle the damage caused by fentanyl to protect both Canadian and American lives,” Comeau said.

