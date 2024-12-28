Gaza Strip: Israeli Army Arrests Kamal Odwan Hospital Director
Gaza Strip, Dec 28 (Petra) -- Israeli Occupation
forces on Saturday arrested Kamal Odwan Hospital director Hussam Abu Safia in the northern Gaza Strip, the Gaza health Ministry
confirmed.
It said in a statement that it was a difficult night at the hospital for patients and the injured, who were forcibly evacuated to the Indonesian hospital in extremely miserable conditions with no water, food, electricity and blankets.
It was a race against time to save lives as the occupation army
detained the health staff in order not to join patients at the Indonesian Hospital, where they were relocated, it said.
The Israeli army destroyed the Indonesian Hospital's infrastructure ahead of the evacuation, it said, appealing to concerned parties and institutions to intervene immediately.
