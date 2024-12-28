US Treasury takes action in January to avoid default, Yellen says

(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Friday that the department will implement steps in mid-January to prevent the United States from defaulting on its financial obligations.



"As a result, the debt is expected to temporarily decline, and Treasury does not anticipate needing to take extraordinary measures on January 2 to prevent a default," Yellen explained.



"Treasury now projects that the new debt ceiling will be reached between January 14 and January 23, at which point extraordinary measures will be required," she added in a letter to lawmakers.



Yellen also indicated that the debt is expected to drop by roughly USD54 billion on January 2, primarily due to a planned redemption of nonmarketable securities held by a federal trust fund linked to Medicare payments.



She further urged Congress to take action to safeguard the full faith and credit of the US.

MENAFN28122024000045016755ID1109037621