Jordan Participates In 11Th Jordan-GCC Youth Work Dialogue
12/28/2024 2:01:20 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Secretary General of the Ministry
of Youth, Dr. Hussein Jabour, took part in the 11th joint Jordan-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) youth work meeting, which was hosted by the Qatari Ministry of Sports and Youth.
The event comes within the framework of the mutual "strategic" dialogue, in implementation of the joint action plan in all fields, including the youth work area.
During the discussions, Jbour stressed the "deep-rooted" Jordan-GCC relations, adding that their foundations were laid by his majesty
King Abdullah II and leaders and the GCC countries.
Jbour noted the discussions come within the Jordanian-GCC desire to develop and implement joint programs that would empower youth and build their capacities.
