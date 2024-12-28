Bitget Launches AIXBTUSDT-M Futures With 75X Leverage

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 28th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company has announced the introduction of the AIXBTUSDT-M perpetual futures contract, available for trading as of December 21, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC+8). This launch represents an important addition to Bitget's extensive futures offerings, providing traders with access to high-leverage opportunities and innovative trading tools.

With a maximum leverage of 75x, this new contract allows both experienced and novice traders to amplify their positions effectively, while advanced futures trading bots provide automation and precision for optimized portfolio management and strategy execution.

The AIXBTUSDT-M contract is tailored to meet the needs of active traders, with settlement in USDT to ensure simplicity and compatibility with a wide range of trading strategies. The tick size of 0.00001 ensures granular pricing, enhancing accuracy in trade execution. Funding fees are settled every eight hours to maintain balanced market conditions, and trading is accessible around the clock, ensuring continuous opportunities in a dynamic crypto market. To align with evolving market conditions and mitigate risk, Bitget reserves the right to adjust contract parameters, including tick size, maximum leverage, and maintenance margin rates. These adaptive measures underscore Bitget's commitment to providing a secure and efficient trading environment.

Comprehensive Futures Trading Solutions

Bitget continues to expand its offerings with a diverse range of futures trading products, meeting the unique needs of a global trading audience:



USDT-M Futures : These contracts simplify trading by using USDT as the settlement asset, enabling users to trade multiple pairs under a unified account structure. This integrated approach streamlines profit and loss calculations and optimizes risk management.

Coin-M Futures : Allow users to settle trades directly in the underlying cryptocurrency, appealing to traders who prefer holding assets in native tokens. USDC-M Futures : Cater to users seeking stability by offering settlements in USDC, a widely adopted stablecoin, adding further flexibility to trading strategies.

The addition of AIXBTUSDT-M underscores Bitget's commitment to delivering cutting-edge tools, competitive leverage options, and a seamless trading experience, reinforcing its standing as a global leader in the derivatives trading space.

